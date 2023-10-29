Alabama State’s special teams shine in 31-16 win over Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Robert McMinn returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown, Kisean Johnson pulled down a Hail Mary at the end of the first half for a score and James Burgess returned a blocked field goal 53 yards for a touchdown as Alabama State beat Alabama A&M 31-16. The victory is the third straight for Alabama State, which posted wins over Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State after snapping a string of three straight losses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.