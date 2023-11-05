Alabama State rides Stewart-Johnson combo to 17-6 victory over Grambling

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Damon Stewart threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Kisean Johnson to lead Alabama State to a 17-6 victory over Grambling. Stewart gave Alabama State (5-3, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good in the first quarter when he capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Johnson. The pair teamed up for a 3-yard score in the second quarter, giving the Hornets a 14-0 lead at halftime. Baylor Cannon kicked a 34-yard field goal 5 seconds into the final quarter to complete the scoring for Alabama State. Myles Crawley connected with Nae’Saan Dickerson for an 18-yard touchdown with 12:04 left to play for the lone score for Grambling (4-5, 3-3).

