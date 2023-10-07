Alabama State defense sparks 19-14 win over Bethune-Cookman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Damon Stewart threw for a touchdown and Alabama State’s defense held Bethune-Cookman to under 200 yards of offense and posted a 19-14 victory. The Hornets scored on a pair of long, third-quarter drives to take the lead for good and snap a string of three straight losses after opening the season with a victory over Southern.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.