Alabama State, Alcorn State favored to win SWAC division titles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. was hired at his alma mater without any coaching experience, and now he has raised the Hornets to division front-runner status. The Hornets were picked to win the East Division by the Southwestern Athletic Conference head coaches and sports information directors while Alcorn State is favored to win the West. The HBCU league released the preseason predictions and All-SWAC teams during media day. Grambling State quarterback Myles Crawley is the pick as preseason offensive player of the year while Southern’s Ckelby Givens was voted to win defensive player of the year honors.

