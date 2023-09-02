Alabama starts QB Jalen Milroe against Middle Tennessee after 3-man battle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started quarterback Jalen Milroe in the opener against Middle Tennessee State. Milroe emerged from a three-man battle in fall camp to at least win the first-game nod, beating out Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and former five-star recruit Ty Simpson. Milroe spent last season as backup to Bryce Young, who went on to be the first overall NFL draft pick. He started the Texas A&M game when Young was injured, passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns while running 17 times for 81 yards.

