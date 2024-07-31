Alabama starts first fall camp under coach Kalen DeBoer with morning practice

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with the media following NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

Alabama opened fall camp with a morning practice, for anybody keeping track of every little change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. It’s going to be a hot topic for a while, after all. The Crimson Tide’s first practice came a month to the day before DeBoer’s debut Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. And it was completed before lunch, a departure from Saban’s normal afternoon practices. The expectations for quarterback Jalen Milroe and the defending Southeastern Conference champions won’t change.

