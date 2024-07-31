Alabama starts first fall camp under coach Kalen DeBoer with morning practice

Alabama opened fall camp with a morning practice, for anybody keeping track of every little change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. It’s going to be a hot topic for a while, after all. The Crimson Tide’s first practice came a month to the day before DeBoer’s debut Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. And it was completed before lunch, a departure from Saban’s normal afternoon practices. The expectations for quarterback Jalen Milroe and the defending Southeastern Conference champions won’t change.

