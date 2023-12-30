Alabama seeks more big plays from WR Jermaine Burton in Rose Bowl against Michigan

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 4 Alabama has been able to generate long passing plays through wide receiver Jermaine Burton all season long, and the Crimson Tide will need them even more against the stingy pass defense of No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Burton is averaging 22.2 yards per catch, which ranks second in the FBS among qualifying players. He has three touchdowns of 40 or more yards, including a 68-yarder against Auburn, among his team-leading eight scoring grabs. The Wolverines have allowed seven touchdown passes, but three have covered at least 35 yards.

