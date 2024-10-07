Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

Alabama safety Malachi Moore has apologized for his late-game outburst in a loss to Vanderbilt. The two-time team captain shoved Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s head toward the ground at the end of a play, threw his mouthguard and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for kicking the football in the 40-35 upset that cost the Crimson Tide the No. 1 ranking. Moore also appeared to refuse coaches’ orders to come off the field when they tried to replace him. Moore apologized on social media Monday for his actions, saying he “was completely out of line.”

