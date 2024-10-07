Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for his outburst late in loss to Vanderbilt

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

Alabama safety Malachi Moore has apologized for his late-game outburst in a loss to Vanderbilt. The two-time team captain shoved Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s head toward the ground at the end of a play, threw his mouthguard and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for kicking the football in the 40-35 upset that cost the Crimson Tide the No. 1 ranking. Moore also appeared to refuse coaches’ orders to come off the field when they tried to replace him. Moore apologized on social media Monday for his actions, saying he “was completely out of line.”

