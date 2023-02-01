Alabama routs Vanderbilt 101-44 for largest win over SEC foe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 22 points to help No. 4 Alabama rout Vanderbilt 101-44 for the Crimson Tide’s largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent ever. Alabama (19-3, 9-0 SEC) shot 59% from the field and 46% from 3-point range to pull off the fourth largest win in school history. Nimari Burnett added 16 points, his first points after three scoreless games since returning from injury on Jan. 21. Three more Alabama players cracked double-digit points: Rylan Griffen with 12, Noah Gurley with 11 and Charles Bediako with 10. Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6) struggled mightily in the first half, shooting 15% (5-for-33). Freshman Paul Lewis was Vanderbilt’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points.

