Alabama rises from slow start, coach’s firing to host first NCAA regional in 17 years
By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama's Andrew Pinckney bats against Xavier during an NCAA college baseball game Feb. 18, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama is led by second-team All-SEC outfielder Pinckney, leading hitter Tommy Seidl and top starter Luke Holman.
Alabama turned its baseball season around after a rough start that included the firing of coach Brad Bohannon amid a gambling scandal. The Crimson Tide’s fortunes have been looking up ever since. Alabama has weathered those troubles and played well enough since Bohannon’s firing to earn the first NCAA regional site in Tuscaloosa since 2006. It hosts Boston College, Troy and Nicholls State starting Friday. Alabama fired Bohannon on May 4, three days after Ohio gambling officials reported suspicious wagering on his team shortly before the opener at LSU.
Alabama infielder Jim Jarvis throws to first for the out on a Southern Mississippi batter during an NCAA college baseball game March 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Things weren't looking good for Alabama entering May with a losing Southeastern Conference record. Then they took a dramatic turn for the worse when coach Brad Bohannon was fired amid a gambling scandal that jolted college athletics. The Crimson Tide's fortunes have been looking up ever since heading into June.
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt
Alabama's Garrett McMillan pitches during an NCAA college baseball game against Xavier on Feb. 18, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Coach Brad Bohannon was fired in May amid a gambling scandal that jolted college athletics. "I would definitely say there were some people that were close to Bohannon," McMillan said. "It definitely hurt them a little bit, but at the same time there's nothing you can do about it. You've got to keep going and just forget about that. We can't control what anybody else does."