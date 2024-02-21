Alabama replacing football radio play-by-play man Eli Gold with Chris Stewart

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is replacing longtime football radio announcer Eli Gold. The school says Chris Stewart will replace the 70-year-old Gold starting with the spring football game. Gold has been the voice of Alabama football for 35 years, calling seven national championship games, 11 Southeastern Conference championships and 35 bowl games. He missed the 2022 season while battling cancer with Stewart handling play-by-play duties. Gold called home games and the Iron Bowl last season.

