Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, who made fourth-and-31 Iron Bowl catch, enters transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond has entered the transfer portal in the wake of coach Nick Saban’s retirement. Bond led Alabama with 48 catches, producing 668 yards and four touchdowns. That included a fourth-and-31 score that proved the game-winning touchdown against rival Auburn. He could still opt to stay in Tuscaloosa. Jermaine Burton, who led the Tide with 798 yards and eight touchdowns, has already decided to turn pro instead of using his fifth year of eligibility. Receivers Malik Benson and Ja’Corey Brooks have transferred.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.