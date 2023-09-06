Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M can redeem the SEC, which went 0-3 in marquee matchups in Week 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference was sort of a no-show in Week 1. The league with 13 of the last 17 national championships went 0-3 in marquee matchups. Florida, South Carolina and LSU each lost by double digits in primetime, non-conference games. The trio got dumped by a combined 48 points and showed significant flaws in their season openers. The SEC gets a chance to redeem itself in Week 2 showdowns featuring No. 3 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M. The Tide host 11th-ranked Texas. The Rebels play at No. 24 Tulane. And the Aggies travel to Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.