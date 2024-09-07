Alabama officially adds Nick Saban Field to stadium name in pre-game ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Nick Saban made Alabama’s traditional pre-game “Walk of Champions” through throngs of cheering fans one more time. This time the coach who led the Crimson Tide to six national championships went through doors underneath a sign declaring it “Saban Field.” He also made the short stroll with wife Terry and grandson James instead of his players and coaches. Alabama officially unveiled a new sign bearing the new name “Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium” hours before the fourth-ranked Tide hosted South Florida.

