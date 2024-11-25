Alabama loses starting linebacker Deontae Lawson to a season-ending injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson will miss the rest of the season with an injury. Coach Kalen DeBoer has described it as “a lower extremity injury” and says Lawson is out for Saturday’s game against Auburn and the postseason. Lawson was hurt in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s 24-3 loss to Oklahoma. He ranks second on the Tide with 76 tackles and also has 6 1/2 stops for loss, a pair of sacks and four pass breakups. Justin Jefferson replaced him against Oklahoma and is expected to get the start against the Tigers. The Tide fell from seventh to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

