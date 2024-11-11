Alabama loses edge rusher Que Robinson to season-ending injury

Alabama’s defense suffered a major blow heading into the final games of the regular season with edge rusher Que Robinson out for the rest of the season with a left arm injury. Robinson was injured in the second half of No. 9 Alabama’s 42-13 victory over then-No. 14 LSU on Saturday night. Coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that the fifth-year senior’s injury was season-ending, but didn’t elaborate on the nature of it. Robinson has 23 tackles this season and his four sacks is tied for the team lead. Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre could see increased snaps.

