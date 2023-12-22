Alabama lineman Justin Eboigbe returns from neck injury better than ever and ready for CFP semifinal

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe has returned from a neck injury better than ever. Eboigbe missed most of the 2022 season after getting hurt in practice. After surgery and months of rehab, he is enjoying easily the best season of his five-year career. The second-team Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference performer has helped the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoffs. They face top-seeded Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Eboigbe has 59 tackles and seven sacks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.