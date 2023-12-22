Alabama lineman Justin Eboigbe returns from neck injury better than ever and ready for CFP semifinal

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) and defensive back Malachi Moore (13) attempt to tackle Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Nov. 11, 2023. Eboigbe returned from a neck injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season with easily his best year, earning individual accolades and helping to give himself and the Crimson Tide both chances for a happier ending. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michelle Haas Hutchins]

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe has returned from a neck injury better than ever. Eboigbe missed most of the 2022 season after getting hurt in practice. After surgery and months of rehab, he is enjoying easily the best season of his five-year career. The second-team Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference performer has helped the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoffs. They face top-seeded Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Eboigbe has 59 tackles and seven sacks.

