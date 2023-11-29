Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, actress Issa Rae part of group buying sailing league’s Team USA

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and actress/producer Issa Rae are part of a diverse group of investors joining founding Uber engineer Ryan McKillen and professional sailor Mike Buckley in buying the United States SailGP Team in tech titan Larry Ellison’s global league. Turner says he is using some of his name, image and likeness income to buy into the group that also includes Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and former heavyweight champion and Olympic bronze medalist Deontay Wilder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.