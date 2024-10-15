Alabama leads new-look SEC with Calipari changing schools, Texas and Oklahoma along for the ride

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is the Southeastern Conference favorite in basketball, not football. John Calipari is leading a team with high expectations, just not at Kentucky. And Texas and Oklahoma are along for the ride now, too. The SEC has matched its record with eight NCAA Tournament teams each of the past two years and has valid reasons to expect even more with the league now at 16 members. It just looks a lot different. No. 2 Alabama leads nine SEC teams in the preseason AP Top 25 after making the program’s first Final Four. Teams appeared at SEC media day on Tuesday.

