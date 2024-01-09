Alabama lead rusher Jase McClellan joins Tide’s NFL draft exodus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama running back Jase McClellan is entering the NFL draft, leaving the Crimson Tide without their two leading rushers going into next season. McClellan announced his decision on social media. No. 2 rusher Roydell Williams had already entered the transfer portal. McCellan had the most productive of his four seasons with Alabama in 2023, rushing for a team-best 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.

