Alabama kicker Will Reichard becomes NCAA’s career scoring leader

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama kicker Will Reichard became the NCAA’s career scoring leader by kicking a 43-yard field goal for the No. 8 Crimson Tide’s first points in the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia. Reichard passed Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds for the record. Entering the game, Reichard and Reynolds were tied at 530 points. Reichard kicked two extra points in the first half to add to his new record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.