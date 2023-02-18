Alabama headlines early list of top NCAA Tournament seeds

The first glimpse of the potential top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament shows Alabama getting the edge on Houston for the No. 1 overall seed. The committee that will select the field of 68 revealed its preliminary list of top teams Saturday. The Crimson Tide has the top spot over the Cougars due to a head-to-head road win in December. Committee chairman Chris Reynolds said on the CBS broadcast of the reveal that Alabama’s win made the difference between the teams. Purdue and reigning national champion Kansas were the other No. 1 seeds.

