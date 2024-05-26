Alabama goes 14 innings to save season, beats Tennessee 3-2 to force game three

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kristen White’s infield chopper with the bases loaded allowed Lauren Johnson to score from third base and Alabama forced a third game, beating Tennessee 3-2 in 14 innings in the longest Super Regional game in college women’s softball history. The winner of Sunday’s game will face UCLA at the Women’s College World Series starting Thursday. The sixth-seeded Bruins swept No. 11-seed Georgia in a super regional. The Crimson Tide’s Johnson led off the bottom of the 14th with a first-pitch single to left field off Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens. Riley Valentine followed with a double to left that Tennessee’s Rylie West just missed catching down the line to put runners at second and third. Pickens then intentionally walked No. 9-hitter Kali Heivlin to set up a force at home.

