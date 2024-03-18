Alabama gives DeBoer 8-year, $87 million deal; AD Greg Byrne, hoops coach Nate Oats get raises

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with the media after the team's first NCAA college spring football practice Monday, March 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

Alabama is set to pay new football coach Kalen DeBoer at least $87 million over eight years. School trustees also formally approved raises and extensions for basketball coach Nate Oats and athletic director Greg Byrne. The 49-year-old DeBoer replaced seven-time national champion Nick Saban after leading Washington to the national championship game in his second season. He’s set to make $10 million his first year. Oats will make $5 million over the next year with a huge buyout. Byrne has an eight-year deal that averages just over $2 million.

