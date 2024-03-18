Alabama gives DeBoer 8-year, $87 million deal; AD Greg Byrne, hoops coach Nate Oats get raises

Alabama is set to pay new football coach Kalen DeBoer at least $87 million over eight years. School trustees also formally approved raises and extensions for basketball coach Nate Oats and athletic director Greg Byrne. The 49-year-old DeBoer replaced seven-time national champion Nick Saban after leading Washington to the national championship game in his second season. He’s set to make $10 million his first year. Oats will make $5 million over the next year with a huge buyout. Byrne has an eight-year deal that averages just over $2 million.

