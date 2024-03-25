Alabama gets big game from Mark Sears, beats Grand Canyon 72-61 in March Madness

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Mark Sears had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Mouhamed Dioubate scored all nine of his points in the final 5 1/2 minutes, and fourth-seeded Alabama used a late surge to beat No. 12 seed Grand Canyon 72-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sears carried the Crimson Tide for the better part of 35 minutes before getting some unexpected help from Dioubate. Alabama advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time overall and third time in the last four seasons under coach Nate Oats. The Tide will face top-seeded North Carolina in the West Region semifinals in Los Angeles. Tyon Grant-Foster scored 29 points for Grand Canyon.

