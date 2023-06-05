Alabama freshman DB Tony Mitchell says he wasn’t sure he’d get to play again after arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell said he feared his football career was over after his arrest on a drug charge. The Crimson Tide freshman said in a video posted on social media that he knew “something much bigger could have happened.” A judge in Holmes County, Florida, sentenced Mitchell to three years of probation with a fine and community service after Mitchell pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis.

