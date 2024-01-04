Alabama defensive players Kool-Aid McKinstry and Chris Braswell declare for NFL draft

Two Alabama defensive players have declared for the NFL draft. All-America cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Chris Braswell both made their announcements via social media. They joined Crimson Tide teammates Dalas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham as early draft entries from the Southeastern Conference champions. McKinstry was a first-team Associated Press All-American and two-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick during his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Braswell finished second on the team with eight sacks.

