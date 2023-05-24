Alabama DB Tony Mitchell receives 3 years probation on drug charge plea

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell has been sentenced to three years of probation with a fine and community service after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Florida. Holmes County Circuit Judge Russell Roberts accepted Mitchell’s plea to a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis and imposed the sentence. Mitchell had been charged in March with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after a traffic stop when authorities said he drove more than 141 miles per hour while trying to evade deputies in the Florida Panhandle on a rural highway.

