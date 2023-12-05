Alabama cruises to an 89-65 victory over Arkansas State behind Stevenson’s 13 points

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jarin Stevenson had 13 points off the bench, Aaron Estrada and Mark Sears reached scoring milestones and Alabama cruised to an 89-65 victory over Arkansas State. Estrada finished with 11 points to top the 1,600-point plateau and Sears scored 13 to surpass 1,500 career points for the Crimson Tide (6-2). Grant Nelson, a transfer from North Dakota State who averaged 19.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season, had 12 points. Mohamed Wague contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Taryn Todd had 15 points as all five starters scored in double figures for the Red Wolves (2-7).

