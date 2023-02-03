Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Athletic director Greg Byrne says it makes Oats the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference and among the Top 10 nationally. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide has the team’s highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.

