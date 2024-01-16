Alabama close to hiring South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as defensive coordinator, AP source says.

Alabama is working to finalize a deal to make South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack its defensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being worked out and the hiring would need university approval. New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019. DeBoer was the offensive coordinator and Wommack the defensive coordinator.

