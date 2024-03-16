Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats signs new contract, athletic director says

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Alabama head coach Nate Oats directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has signed a new contract. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Friday in a social media post that Oats’ contract will go before the school’s Board of Trustees next week. The 19th-ranked Crimson Tide played Florida on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal round. Alabama, the No. 3 seed, came into the conference tournament in Nashville having won the regular-season and conference tournament championships two of the past three years under Oats. Alabama has advanced to the NCAA Tournament three years in a row. Oats was hired from Buffalo in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.