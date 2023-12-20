Alabama backup QB Tyler Buchner heading back to Notre Dame for lacrosse, degree

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama backup quarterback Tyler Buchner is returning to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player. Buchner announced on social media that he plans to return to South Bend, Indiana, after one season at Alabama to play lacrosse and finish his degree. He plans to stay with the Crimson Tide through the College Football Playoff. Alabama faces Michigan on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. Buchner followed first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa after beginning the 2022 season as Notre Dame’s starter. He started one game.

