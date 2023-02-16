Alabama appears once again poised for 1-week stay on top

Alabama’s basketball team appears likely to enjoy a brief stay at No. 1 after rising to the top of the rankings for the second time in program history. These Crimson Tide are hoping that’s where the similarities end with the only other Alabama team to top the rankings, their predecessors from 2002-03, who struggled after rising to No. 1. Nate Oats and the Tide fell to No. 10 Tennessee 68-59 on Wednesday night two days after reaching the top spot. Oats knew the billing would be “a maturity test” for a team led by three freshmen and a transfer.

