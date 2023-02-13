Alabama announces hiring of coordinators Steele, Rees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Alabama announced the already widely reported hirings on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong. Steele is a former defensive coordinator at a number of Power Five schools and spent last season at Miami. Rees had spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, where he’s a former starting quarterback. Armstrong was the Southern Miss defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

