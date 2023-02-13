Alabama announces hiring of coordinators Steele, Rees

By The Associated Press
FILE -Alabama head coach Nick Saban introduces the Alabama juniors declaring for the NFL draft, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Southeastern Conference schools continue to rule over the recruiting trail, almost as thoroughly as they dominate on the field. Alabama put together the best 2023 class in the country, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Alabama announced the already widely reported hirings on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong. Steele is a former defensive coordinator at a number of Power Five schools and spent last season at Miami. Rees had spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, where he’s a former starting quarterback. Armstrong was the Southern Miss defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.