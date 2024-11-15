Alabama A&M rallies in second half to beat Grambling 22-17

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown passed to Keenan Hambrick for a second-half touchdown and Victor Barbosa kicked four field goals as Alabama A&M defeated Grambling 22-17 on Thursday night. A high snap went out of the end zone for a safety and gave the Bulldogs a 19-17 lead in the final minute of the third quarter. Barbosa added his fourth field goal midway through the final period for the final margin. The Bulldogs rallied from a 17-6 halftime deficit on Brown’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Hambrick, one play after a Grambling fumble, plus Brown’s 2-yard conversion run. A Barbosa field goal tied the game midway through the third quarter.

