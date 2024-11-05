Alabama A&M player remains hospitalized after Oct. 26 head injury during game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized after sustaining a head injury during a game. Burnett was still in the hospital on Tuesday, according to an Alabama A&M spokesman. The school hasn’t disclosed details of the injury Burnett suffered during a collision against Alabama State on Oct. 26. A fund-raising request on gofundme.com had raised more than $17,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Tuesday, and the school also set up an emergency relief fund. The gofundme goal included money to help the family pay for housing so they could be with him.

