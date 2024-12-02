Alabama A&M fires football coach Connell Maynor after 7 seasons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama A&M has fired football coach Connell Maynor after seven seasons. Athletic director Paul A. Bryant announced the decision with a brief statement on Monday. The Bulldogs went 6-6 this season, including a 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference mark, and won three straight games before a season-ending loss to Florida A&M. Maynor finished 40-32 at Alabama A&M, including a 28-21 SWAC record.

