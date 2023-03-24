AL West Preview: Can Ohtani, Angels unseat the Astros?

This could be the last time for Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to play together with a chance to lead the Los Angeles Angels back to the playoffs. Ohtani has made it clear he wants to play for a winner. He is going into his sixth and final season under contract with the Angels, who haven’t even had a winning season in that span. Los Angeles and the rest of the AL West teams still have to get by reigning World Series champion Houston. Dusty Baker’s Astros are favored to repeat as division champs while seeking their fifth World Series in seven seasons.

