AL West Preview: Astros still top the division while Rangers are reigning World Series champions
The Texas Rangers are reigning World Series champions for the first time and have an opportunity to become the first team in a quarter-century to win back-to-back titles. But they aren’t even the defending champions in their own division and not favored to win the AL West this season. The Astros are the odds-on favorite in the division they have won each of the last six full MLB seasons since Texas won it in 2016. Houston matched the Rangers at 90-72 on the final day of the regular season last October and were division champs with a 9-4 record in head-to-head games.
