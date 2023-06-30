AL West-leading Rangers acquire once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired Aroldis Chapman in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. The move adds a once-dominant closer to the AL West leaders as they chase their first division title in seven years. The 35-year-old Chapman wasn’t of much use to the last-place Royals, where the left-hander landed this season after a six-year stint with the New York Yankees. Just before that, he split 2016 between the Yankees and Cubs, helping Chicago win its first World Series championship in 108 years. Kansas City gets left-hander Cole Ragans and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera in the deal.

