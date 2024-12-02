Al-Sadd clinches Asian Champions League playoffs spot after beating Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been absent while Al-Nassr lost for the first time in the AFC Champions League Elite, to visiting Al-Sadd of Qatar 2-1. Al-Nassr was already guaranteed a place in the round of 16 so Ronaldo, who has five goals in his last three matches, was rested. Al-Ahli was first in the group after the Saudi Arabian side was held by Esteghlal of Iran to 2-2. Ivan Toney scored both goals for the host in Jeddah. Persepolis of Iran beat Al-Shorta of Iraq 2-1, while Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates drew with Al-Rayyan of Qatar 1-1.

