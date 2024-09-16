Al-Nassr draws with Al-Shorta in first game in rebranded AFC Champions League Elite

By The Associated Press
Shorta's Mohammed Dawood celebrates with teammates after scoring during the AFC Champions League Elite West Region soccer match between Iraq's Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Sept 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anmar Khalil]

BAGHDAD (AP) — Without an ill Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia has drawn with Al-Shorta of Iraq 1-1 in the first ever game in the revamped and rebranded AFC Champions League Elite. Sultan Al-Ghannam put Al-Nassr ahead after 14 minutes though Mohammed Dawood leveled 10 minutes later on Monday. Al-Ahli defeated visiting Persepolis of Iran 1-0 in Jeddah. Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates drew with Al-Sadd of Qatar 1-1. Esteghlal of Iran beat Al-Gharafa of Qatar 3-0.

