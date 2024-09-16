Al-Nassr draws with Al-Shorta in first game in rebranded AFC Champions League Elite

BAGHDAD (AP) — Without an ill Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia has drawn with Al-Shorta of Iraq 1-1 in the first ever game in the revamped and rebranded AFC Champions League Elite. Sultan Al-Ghannam put Al-Nassr ahead after 14 minutes though Mohammed Dawood leveled 10 minutes later on Monday. Al-Ahli defeated visiting Persepolis of Iran 1-0 in Jeddah. Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates drew with Al-Sadd of Qatar 1-1. Esteghlal of Iran beat Al-Gharafa of Qatar 3-0.

