Al-Nassr advances to Asian Champions League group stage

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Al-Nassr has advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League after three late goals in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team trailed 2-1 before Sultan Al-Ghannam headed the equalizer in the 88th minute. Brazilian attacker Anderson Talisca then scored his second of the game in stoppage time before Marcelo Brozovic sealed it before the final whistle. Yahya Al-Ghassani scored twice in the first half for Al-Ahli.

