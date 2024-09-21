Al McCoy, who called Suns games on the radio for more than a half-century, has died at 91

PHOENIX (AP) — Al McCoy, who was the radio voice of the Phoenix Suns for more than a half-century, has died. He was 91. The team made the announcement on Saturday and released a statement from his family. No cause of death was disclosed. McCoy was the longest-tenured team broadcaster in NBA history, calling Suns games for 51 years. He called his first game on his Sept. 27, 1972 and his last on May 11, 2023. His tenure included Phoenix’s NBA Finals appearances in 1976, 1993 and 2021. McCoy is a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor and a 2009 inductee into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

