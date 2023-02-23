Al-Hilal wins to reach Asian Champions League semifinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Titleholder Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Champions League with a 1-0 win over Iranian club Foolad. Moussa Marega scored for Al-Hilal three minutes from time. The four-time winner will take on Al-Duhail on Sunday after the Qatari team defeated Al-Shabab 2-1. Michael Olunga scored both goals as Al-Duhail reached the semifinals for the first time. The winner of the semifinal will take on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final in April and May.

