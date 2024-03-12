Al-Hilal wins 28th straight game to set new record. Saudi team reaches Asian Champions League SF

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal has set a world record for a top-tier team by winning its 28th straight game with a 2-0 victory over Al-Ittihad to reach the Asian Champions League semifinals. Al-Hilal had also won the quarterfinals first leg by the same score to advance 4-0 on aggregate over its domestic rival. The 18-time Saudi champion broke the previous recognized record of 27 straight wins set by The New Saints in the 2016-17 season. The Welsh team took the mark from the great Ajax team inspired by Johan Cruyff in 1971-72. Al Hilal’s dominating season follows the club spending about $380 million on player transfers after being effectively nationalized by the Saudi sovereign wealth operation, the Public Investment Fund.

