Al-Hilal routs Al-Duhail 7-0 to reach ACL final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scored four goals as titleholder Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia advanced to the final of the Asian Champions League with a 7-0 rout of Qatar’s Al-Duhail. The four-time continental champion will meet Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final in April and May. Al-Duhail had the advantage of playing at Qatar’s Al Thumama Stadium but the 18-time Saudi Arabian champion scored five times in the first half of the semifinal game on Sunday.

