Al-Hilal finishes off Sepahan to reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Al-Hilal to book an all-Saudi Arabian quarterfinal matchup in the Asian Champions League against Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad. Four-time champion Al-Hilal beat Sepahan of Iran 3-1 in their round-of-16 second leg in Riyadh to advance 6-2 on aggregate. Al-Hilal will take on Al-Ittihad in the next round as the team from Jeddah defeated Navbahor of Uzbekistan 2-1 earlier in the day.

