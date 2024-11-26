Al-Hilal draws 1-1 with Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Al-Sadd of Qatar to maintain Saudi Arabia’s control of the group stage of the Asian Champions League Elite. Al-Hilal is second in the 12-team group, level on 13 points with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and two behind leader Al-Ahli. All three have already progressed to the knockout stage with three group games still remaining. Elsewhere in the western zone, Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 3-1 to move into fourth. In the eastern zone, Vissel Kobe of Japan stayed top with a 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners to leave the Australian team struggling with one point from five games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.